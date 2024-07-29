Respiri Limited Targets Cash Flow Positivity by 2024

Respiri Limited (AU:RSH) has released an update.

Respiri Limited, an innovative eHealth SaaS company, is on track to achieve cash flow positivity by the end of 2024 and is inviting stakeholders to a detailed webinar on 31 July 2024. The company specializes in respiratory healthcare management and remote patient monitoring in the USA, and its advanced wheezo® medical device is setting new benchmarks in chronic disease management. Shareholders and investors are encouraged to engage with the webinar to gain insights into Respiri’s significant quarterly milestones and future plans.

