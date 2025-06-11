Resources Global Development Appoints CEO as Commissioner to Indonesian Subsidiary

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Resources Global Development Limited ( (SG:V7R) ) has issued an announcement.

Resources Global Development Limited, a company incorporated in Singapore, has announced the appointment of its Executive Director and CEO, Mr. Francis Lee, as a commissioner to the board of PT Perdana Karya Perkasa, its subsidiary listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange. This strategic appointment, effective from June 10, 2025, is expected to strengthen the company’s governance and oversight in its Indonesian operations, potentially enhancing its market position and stakeholder confidence.

More about Resources Global Development Limited

Average Trading Volume: 44,112

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: S$97.5M

For detailed information about V7R stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.