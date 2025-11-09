Resolution Minerals Launches RC Drilling to Expand Golden Gate Gold Discovery

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Resolution Minerals Ltd. ( (AU:RML) ) has provided an update.

Resolution Minerals Ltd. has commenced a Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program at the Golden Gate Prospect to expand upon a recent gold discovery. The program aims to test the strike, width, and depth extensions of the mineralization identified in initial diamond drill holes. This strategic drilling effort is expected to provide rapid and cost-effective expansion of the mineral footprint, with results to be released progressively, supporting ongoing news flow and potentially enhancing the company’s position in the mining sector.

More about Resolution Minerals Ltd.

Resolution Minerals Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company primarily targets gold, antimony, silver, and tungsten deposits, with a market focus on expanding its mineral footprint and enhancing its resource base.

Average Trading Volume: 46,082,041

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$146M

