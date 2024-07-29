Resolute Mining Reports Strong Quarterly Growth

Resolute Mining Limited (AU:RSG) has released an update.

Resolute Mining Limited reported a robust second quarter with increased gold production, reaching 90,787 ounces at a reduced All-In Sustaining Cost of $1,402/oz. The company saw its net cash position strengthen to $96.6 million, thanks to a combination of higher production, improved gold prices, and the first tranche payment from the sale of the Ravenswood Gold Mine. Resolute remains committed to cost reduction, expecting to maintain this trend in the upcoming year, and is also progressing with exploration projects to extend the life of its operations.

