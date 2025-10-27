Resolute Mining Projects Stable Gold Production for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Resolute Mining ( (AU:RSG) ) has shared an update.

Resolute Mining Limited has released its Q3 2025 activities report, outlining its production guidance for the year. The company projects a production of 275,000 to 300,000 ounces of gold at an All-in Sustaining Cost (AISC) of $1,650 to $1,750 per ounce. This announcement reflects Resolute’s ongoing efforts to maintain its operational efficiency and cost management in the gold mining sector. The report also reaffirms the company’s commitment to transparency and compliance with the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources, and Ore Reserves (JORC Code).

Resolute Mining Limited is an Australian company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on gold production. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and is involved in the exploration, development, and operation of gold mines, with a market focus on producing and managing mineral resources and ore reserves.

YTD Price Performance: 186.08%

Average Trading Volume: 13,389,625

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.41B

