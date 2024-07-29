Resolute Mining Projects 2024 Gold Production

Resolute Mining Limited (AU:RSG) has released an update.

Resolute Mining Limited’s 2024 production guidance anticipates yielding 345,000-365,000 ounces of gold at an All-in Sustaining Cost (AISC) of $1,300-1,400 per ounce, as detailed in their Q2 2024 Activities Report. The report includes forward-looking statements and emphasizes that past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors are cautioned to consider the risks and seek appropriate advice before making investment decisions.

