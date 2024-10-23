Resolute Mining Enhances Governance with New Appointment

Resolute Mining Limited (AU:RSG) has released an update.

Resolute Mining Limited has appointed Thomas May as Joint Company Secretary alongside Sam Wright, following the resignation of Tim Whyte. May, a seasoned finance professional with expertise in corporate governance, brings valuable experience from his role at Straight Lines Consultancy and as Company Secretary for Dynamic Group Holdings. This strategic appointment aims to strengthen Resolute’s corporate governance and compliance with ASX regulations.

