Resolute Mining Announces Change in Substantial Holding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Resolute Mining ( (AU:RSG) ) just unveiled an update.

Resolute Mining Limited has announced a change in substantial holding, indicating that State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries have ceased to be substantial holders as of October 23, 2025. This development may impact the company’s shareholder structure and influence its market dynamics, potentially affecting investor sentiment and future corporate governance.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:RSG) stock is a Hold with a A$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Resolute Mining stock, see the AU:RSG Stock Forecast page.

More about Resolute Mining

YTD Price Performance: 186.08%

Average Trading Volume: 13,389,625

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.41B

Learn more about RSG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue