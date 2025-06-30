Resolute Mining Acquires Substantial Holding in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Resolute Mining ( (AU:RSG) ) just unveiled an update.

Resolute Mining Ltd has become a substantial holder in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., a significant player in the financial services industry. This development indicates Resolute Mining’s strategic interest in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, which holds considerable voting power in entities like Morgan Stanley and First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited. The acquisition of these shares could impact Resolute Mining’s market positioning and influence within the financial sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:RSG) stock is a Buy with a A$0.70 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Resolute Mining stock, see the AU:RSG Stock Forecast page.

More about Resolute Mining

YTD Price Performance: 62.03%

Average Trading Volume: 13,795,114

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.36B

