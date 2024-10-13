Resmed Officer Plans Stock Sale Worth $1.02 Million

Resmed Inc CHESS Depositary Interests on a ratio of 10 CDIs per ord.sh (AU:RMD) has released an update.

Resmed Inc has notified the SEC of a proposed sale of 4,260 shares of common stock, held by officer Kaushik Ghoshal, with an aggregate market value of approximately $1.02 million, to take place on or around October 11, 2024. The sale will be conducted through Fidelity Brokerage Services and follows previous sales by Ghoshal totaling 15,000 shares over the past three months, amounting to over $3.42 million. This move is part of a series of transactions that have been reported in compliance with SEC Rule 144.

