Resideo Technologies Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Resideo Technologies ( (REZI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Resideo Technologies presented to its investors.

Resideo Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in manufacturing, developing, and distributing technology-driven sensing and controls products and solutions for residential and commercial markets, known for its strong presence in home safety and security products.

In the third quarter of 2025, Resideo Technologies reported a net revenue of $1.86 billion, marking a 2% increase from the previous year. The company achieved record-high gross margins, net income, and adjusted EBITDA, demonstrating robust financial performance and effective operational strategies.

Key financial highlights include a record net income of $156 million, a staggering 680% increase year-over-year, and an adjusted EBITDA of $229 million, up 21% from the previous year. Both the ADI Global Distribution and Products & Solutions segments contributed to this growth, with each reporting a 2% increase in net revenue. The company also highlighted the successful launch of new products, such as the ElitePRO premium smart thermostats, which have been well-received in the market.

Looking forward, Resideo Technologies is optimistic about maintaining its positive momentum into 2026, with plans to separate its ADI and Products & Solutions segments into independent companies. The management anticipates continued growth driven by new product introductions and strategic leadership under the new CEOs of the respective segments.

Overall, Resideo’s strong third-quarter performance and strategic initiatives position the company well for future growth, as it continues to leverage its market presence and innovative product offerings.

