ReSI Proposes Asset Sale to Enhance Shareholder Value

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI) has announced a strategy to maximize shareholder value by implementing a managed wind-down and portfolio realisation plan, aiming to sell off its assets and return capital to shareholders. The decision comes as the company faces persistent trading discounts to its net asset value and challenges in attracting larger investors and raising further capital. The board will seek shareholder approval for the proposed changes to the investment policy and keep stakeholders updated on the process.

