Rept Battero Energy Company Ltd Class H (HK:0666) has released an update.

REPT BATTERO Energy Co., Ltd. reported a 15.2% increase in revenue reaching RMB7.6 billion for the first half of 2024, while gross profit saw a marginal rise of 1.9%. Despite these gains, the company experienced a net loss of RMB658.2 million, which is a 28.4% improvement over the previous year’s loss.

