REPT BATTERO Energy Approved for H Share Listing

Rept Battero Energy Company Ltd Class H (HK:0666) has released an update.

REPT BATTERO Energy Co., Ltd. has announced that the China Securities Regulatory Commission has accepted its application to convert a significant portion of its domestic unlisted shares into H shares, which will be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its stock liquidity and market presence. Investors should remain attentive as the full implementation plan is yet to be finalized.

