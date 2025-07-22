Replimune Group Receives FDA Complete Response Letter

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Replimune Group ( (REPL) ).

On July 21, 2025, Replimune Group received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA regarding its Biologics License Application for RP1 in combination with nivolumab for treating advanced melanoma. The FDA cited inadequacies in the IGNYTE trial’s design and patient population heterogeneity, though no safety issues were noted. Replimune plans to engage with the FDA to address these concerns and seek a path forward for RP1’s approval, emphasizing the potential benefits for patients with limited treatment options.

Spark’s Take on REPL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, REPL is a Neutral.

Replimune Group’s stock score reflects its early-stage status in the biotechnology sector, characterized by significant R&D investments leading to negative earnings and cash flows. While the company shows strong equity, the current technical indicators suggest mixed to bearish market momentum. Valuation remains challenging due to negative earnings. The company’s future success hinges on the development and commercialization of its products.

More about Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc., headquartered in Woburn, MA, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel oncolytic immunotherapies. Founded in 2015, the company aims to transform cancer treatment through its proprietary RPx platform, which is designed to maximize immunogenic cell death and induce a systemic anti-tumor immune response. The platform is based on a potent HSV-1 backbone and is intended to be synergistic with various cancer treatment modalities.

Average Trading Volume: 1,574,542

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $932M

