Repay Holdings Reports Stable Growth Amid Strategic Moves

Repay Holdings ( (RPAY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Repay Holdings presented to its investors.

Repay Holdings Corporation, a prominent provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, operates primarily within the financial technology sector, offering services that streamline electronic payment processes for consumers and businesses.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, Repay Holdings showcased stable growth and robust free cash flow generation, despite facing challenges from client losses and political media spending fluctuations. The company also announced significant financial maneuvers, including the retirement of $73.5 million in convertible notes and the repurchase of $15.6 million in outstanding shares.

Key financial metrics for the third quarter revealed a slight decline in revenue and gross profit by 2% and 6% year-over-year, respectively, attributed to client losses and the absence of political media spending boosts seen in the previous year. However, normalized revenue and gross profit growth showed positive trends, with increases of 5% and 1% year-over-year. The Business Payments segment demonstrated a notable 12% normalized gross profit growth, while the Consumer Payments segment added new partnerships and expanded its supplier network significantly.

Looking ahead, Repay Holdings is refining its financial outlook for the fourth quarter of 2025, anticipating a 6% to 8% growth in normalized gross profit and maintaining a free cash flow conversion above 50%. The company’s strategic focus remains on optimizing digital payment flows and achieving sustainable growth across its diverse business model.

