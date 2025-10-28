Repay Holdings Director Robert Hartheimer Resigns

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 27, 2025, Robert H. Hartheimer resigned from the Board of Directors of Repay Holdings Corporation, effective immediately. His resignation was not due to any disagreements with the company regarding its operations, policies, or practices.

The most recent analyst rating on (RPAY) stock is a Hold with a $5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Repay Holdings stock, see the RPAY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on RPAY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RPAY is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily impacted by the company’s profitability challenges and negative valuation metrics. While there are positive aspects such as strong cash flow and strategic growth initiatives, the technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, and the negative P/E ratio is a significant concern.

More about Repay Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 917,743

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $442M

