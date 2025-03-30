Renze Harvest Reports 2024 Financial Results with Increased Revenue but Net Loss

The latest update is out from Glory Sun Financial Group Limited ( (HK:1282) ).

Renze Harvest International Limited, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, reported its audited consolidated financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024. The company experienced a significant increase in revenue to HK$1,142,968,000 from HK$740,268,000 in 2023, but faced a net loss of HK$319,590,000 compared to a profit of HK$55,281,000 the previous year. The loss was attributed to substantial fair value losses on investment properties and impairment losses on financial assets. Despite the revenue growth, the overall comprehensive expense for the year was HK$455,595,000, reflecting challenges in the company’s financial performance and market conditions.

