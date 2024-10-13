ReNu Energy Welcomes New Major Shareholder

ReNu Energy Limited (AU:RNE) has released an update.

Malcolm Iain Boyd White has emerged as a substantial holder in ReNu Energy Limited, with a 10.68% voting power through the ownership of 90,270,571 ordinary shares. This position was established on October 10, 2024, as reported in the company’s recent regulatory filing. The details of transactions leading to this significant stake, including any consideration paid for the shares, were not disclosed in the summary.

