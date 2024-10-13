ReNu Energy Shareholders Increase Voting Stake

ReNu Energy Limited (AU:RNE) has released an update.

In a significant development for ReNu Energy Limited, substantial holders Geoffrey and Ingeborg Drucker have increased their voting power in the company from 9.38% to 10.68% through an arrangement with an associate, as reported in the latest regulatory filing. This change occurred on the 10th of October, 2024 and reflects a notable shift in the shareholder landscape for the energy firm.

