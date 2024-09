Rentokil Initial (GB:RTO) has released an update.

Rentokil Initial’s CEO, Andy Ransom, has invested in the company by acquiring 4,386 ordinary shares at £3.793985 each, through the firm’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan. The transaction, valued at £16,640.42, took place on the London Stock Exchange and signifies managerial confidence in the company’s stock.

