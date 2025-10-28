Rentokil Initial Announces Change in Major Shareholdings by BlackRock

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Rentokil Initial ( (RTO) ) is now available.

On October 28, 2025, Rentokil Initial plc reported a change in major shareholdings, with BlackRock, Inc. adjusting its voting rights in the company. This adjustment, which occurred on October 24, 2025, resulted in BlackRock holding 10.02% of the voting rights, slightly up from a previous position of 9.93%. This change in holdings could influence Rentokil’s strategic decisions and shareholder dynamics, potentially impacting its market position and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (RTO) stock is a Buy with a $33.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Rentokil Initial stock, see the RTO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on RTO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RTO is a Outperform.

Rentokil Initial’s strong financial performance and positive technical indicators are the primary drivers of its stock score. The high P/E ratio suggests potential overvaluation, which tempers the overall score. The absence of earnings call and corporate events data means these factors do not influence the score.

To see Spark’s full report on RTO stock, click here.

More about Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc is a UK-based company specializing in pest control and hygiene services. The company is known for providing essential services to maintain health and safety standards across various sectors, focusing on both commercial and residential markets.

Average Trading Volume: 761,651

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $14.85B

For detailed information about RTO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue