Rentokil Initial Announces Change in Major Holdings

Rentokil Initial ( (RTO) ) has shared an update.

On October 28, 2025, Rentokil Initial plc announced a change in major holdings, with GIC Private Limited reducing its voting rights from 5.908063% to 5.241262%. This adjustment in holdings reflects a decrease in GIC’s influence over Rentokil Initial, potentially impacting strategic decisions and stakeholder dynamics within the company.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RTO is a Outperform.

Rentokil Initial’s strong financial performance and positive technical indicators are the primary drivers of its stock score. The high P/E ratio suggests potential overvaluation, which tempers the overall score. The absence of earnings call and corporate events data means these factors do not influence the score.

Rentokil Initial plc operates in the business services industry, primarily focusing on pest control, hygiene, and workwear services. The company is based in Crawley, United Kingdom, and serves a global market with its comprehensive range of services aimed at enhancing the health and safety of environments.

Average Trading Volume: 761,651

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $14.85B

