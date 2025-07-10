Rentokil Initial Announces Change in Major Holdings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Rentokil Initial PLC has announced a change in the nature of its holdings due to security lending, with GIC Private Limited now holding a 6.5% stake in the company. This adjustment in voting rights reflects a slight increase from previous holdings, indicating a strategic move by GIC to strengthen its influence within Rentokil Initial, potentially impacting the company’s governance and decision-making processes.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:RTO) stock is a Buy with a £6.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Rentokil Initial stock, see the GB:RTO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:RTO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:RTO is a Neutral.

Rentokil Initial’s strong international growth and effective cost management are key strengths. However, challenges in North America and high valuation present risks. Recent corporate events and strategic initiatives provide a positive outlook, but profitability and cash flow concerns need addressing.

More about Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial PLC operates in the business services industry, providing pest control, hygiene, and workwear services. The company focuses on delivering essential services to a wide range of sectors, including commercial, industrial, and residential markets.

Average Trading Volume: 5,584,805

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £8.62B

