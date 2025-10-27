Renoworks Expands Partner Ecosystem with Owens Corning Collaboration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Renoworks Software ( (TSE:RW) ) has provided an update.

Renoworks Software has partnered with Owens Corning Roofing to launch the Design EyeQ® Roofing Visualizer, powered by Renoworks’ AI technology platform. This partnership marks a significant expansion of Renoworks’ enterprise manufacturer partner ecosystem, showcasing its momentum in AI-driven solutions. The visualizer provides homeowners with an interactive design experience, enhancing engagement and lead generation for contractors. This collaboration reflects a broader industry shift towards AI-enabled customer engagement tools, positioning Renoworks as a leader in transforming digital experiences in the building products sector.

Spark’s Take on TSE:RW Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:RW is a Neutral.

Renoworks Software’s stock score is driven by its strong revenue growth and cash flow improvements, bolstered by positive corporate events. However, the high P/E ratio and negative equity pose significant risks, tempering the overall appeal.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:RW stock, click here.

More about Renoworks Software

Renoworks Software Inc. is a leading provider of AI-driven visualization and lead generation solutions for the building products industry. The company offers innovative engagement, sales, and marketing platforms through its various business lines, catering to manufacturers, contractors, builders, and retailers by enabling homeowners to visualize product choices in a virtual environment before making purchase decisions.

Average Trading Volume: 55,410

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$21.63M

Learn more about RW stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue