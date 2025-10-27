RenovoRx’s PanTheR Registry Trial: A New Frontier in Tumor Treatment

Renovorx, Inc. ((RNXT)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

RenovoRx, Inc. is conducting the PanTheR Registry Trial, a multicenter, observational, post-marketing study. The study aims to evaluate the safety and performance of the RenovoCath® device in delivering therapeutic agents to patients with solid tumors via localized intra-arterial delivery. This research is significant as it seeks to improve survival outcomes for patients with solid tumors.

The intervention being tested is the RenovoCath® device, which is used for the intra-arterial catheter delivery of chemotherapy agents. This method is intended to gather real-world data on its effectiveness and safety.

The study is observational with a case-only model and a prospective time perspective. It does not involve random allocation or masking, focusing solely on tracking the outcomes of patients receiving the treatment.

The study began on January 10, 2025, with the latest update submitted on October 13, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the study’s progress and ongoing recruitment status.

The update on this study could potentially influence RenovoRx’s stock performance positively, as successful outcomes may enhance investor confidence. It also positions RenovoRx competitively in the oncology treatment market, where innovative delivery methods are highly valued.

The PanTheR Registry Trial is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

