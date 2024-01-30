RenovoRx Announces Completion of Recent Offering

RenovoRx (RNXT) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

On January 29, 2023, the Company issued a press release regarding the closing of an Offering. The press release is included in the current report but is not considered “filed” under Section 18 of the Exchange Act, nor is it subject to the section’s liabilities. It also will not be included in any filings under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act, unless explicitly referenced in those filings.

