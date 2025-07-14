Renovaro Biosciences Receives Nasdaq Compliance Notice

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Renovaro Biosciences ( (RENB) ) has shared an announcement.

Renovaro Inc. received a notice from Nasdaq on July 7, 2025, for failing to comply with the requirement to hold an annual meeting of shareholders within a year after the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024. The company has 45 days to submit a compliance plan, and if accepted, could receive an extension until December 29, 2025. While the notice does not immediately affect the company’s stock listing, failure to comply may lead to delisting.

More about Renovaro Biosciences

Average Trading Volume: 3,550,025

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $46.47M

