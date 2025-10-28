Renold plc Allots New Shares to Employee Benefit Trust

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Renold plc ( (GB:RNO) ) has issued an announcement.

Renold plc announced the allotment of 1,392,251 new ordinary shares to its Employee Benefit Trust to satisfy the exercise of share options and awards under the 2013 Performance Share Plan. This move reflects the company’s commitment to rewarding its employees and aligns with its strategic goals, potentially enhancing employee satisfaction and retention.

More about Renold plc

Renold is a global leader in the manufacture of industrial chains and torque transmission products, catering to a diverse range of industries including manufacturing, transportation, energy, metals, and mining. The company is known for its high-quality products, which are distributed worldwide to original equipment manufacturers and distributors.

Average Trading Volume: 1,670,017

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £162.6M

