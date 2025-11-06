Rengo Co., Ltd. Reports Mixed Financial Results and Strategic Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Rengo Co ( (JP:3941) ) just unveiled an update.

Rengo Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, showing a slight increase in net sales by 0.4% compared to the previous year. However, the company experienced a significant decline in profit attributable to owners of the parent by 41.6%. The company has revised its dividend forecast, increasing the interim dividend to 20 yen per share. Additionally, Rengo has made changes in its scope of consolidation, adding four new companies and excluding three, which may impact its strategic positioning in the market.

More about Rengo Co

Rengo Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the packaging industry. It focuses on the production and distribution of packaging materials and solutions, serving a diverse market with a range of products designed to meet various industrial needs.

Average Trading Volume: 1,090,016

Current Market Cap: Yen230B

