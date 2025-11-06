Rengo Co. Increases Interim Dividend, Aligns with ‘Vision 120’

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Rengo Co ( (JP:3941) ) is now available.

Rengo Co., Ltd. has announced an increase in its interim dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, from the previously forecasted ¥15 to ¥20 per share, aligning with its medium-term ‘Vision 120’ strategy. This decision reflects the company’s commitment to a progressive dividend policy, aiming to increase dividends in line with profit growth, and results in an expected annual dividend of ¥40 per share, up ¥10 from the previous forecast, indicating a positive outlook for stakeholders.

More about Rengo Co

Rengo Co., Ltd. operates in the packaging industry, focusing on the production and distribution of corrugated packaging, paperboard, and related products. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and aims to enhance its market presence through strategic financial policies.

