Rengo Co. Agrees to Land Expropriation, Plans Relocation

Rengo Co ( (JP:3941) ) has issued an update.

Rengo Co., Ltd. has agreed to the expropriation of part of its Shonan Plant site by Kanagawa Prefecture for the construction of an urban planning road, resulting in compensation of approximately ¥14.8 billion. The company plans to relocate the affected operations to a new plant in Fujisawa City, ensuring continued supply of its corrugated board products. The financial impact of this transaction on the company’s fiscal results is under review, with further announcements to be made if significant effects are identified.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3941) stock is a Buy with a Yen900.00 price target.

More about Rengo Co

Rengo Co., Ltd. operates in the industrial sector, primarily focusing on the production and supply of corrugated board products. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its commitment to maintaining its role as a key supplier in the packaging industry.

Average Trading Volume: 1,090,016

Current Market Cap: Yen230B



