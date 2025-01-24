Renew Holdings Chairman Increases Shareholding

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Renew Holdings plc ( (GB:RNWH) ) just unveiled an update.

Renew Holdings plc disclosed that its Non-Executive Chairman, David Brown, has acquired 2,822 ordinary shares at 705p each, slightly increasing his shareholding in the company to 15,742 shares, representing 0.02% of the issued share capital. This transaction reflects continued confidence in the company’s performance and steady growth within the engineering services sector, maintaining its crucial role in the upkeep of vital infrastructure, which is supported by non-discretionary spending and long-term funding commitments.

More about Renew Holdings plc

Renew Holdings plc is a prominent UK Engineering Services company that plays an essential role in maintaining and renewing the country’s critical infrastructure. The Group operates through independently branded subsidiaries in sectors such as Rail, Infrastructure, Energy (including Wind and Nuclear), and Environmental, all of which are largely regulated and benefit from assured long-term funding.

YTD Price Performance: 0.44%

Average Trading Volume: 160,152

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: £719.5M

