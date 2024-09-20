ReNew Energy Global Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

ReNew Energy Global (RNW) has released an update.

ReNew Energy Global Plc successfully conducted its third Annual General Meeting on September 20, 2024, where all proposed resolutions were approved by shareholders, including the adoption of the annual reports, directors’ compensation, and reappointment of their auditor. Positioned as a leading decarbonization solutions company, ReNew boasts a significant clean energy portfolio of around 15.6 GW and is actively engaged in providing comprehensive clean energy solutions globally.

