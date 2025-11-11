ReNew Energy Global Reports Strong Growth in FY26

Renew Energy Global Plc ( (RNW) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Renew Energy Global Plc presented to its investors.

ReNew Energy Global Plc is a leading decarbonization solutions company, primarily operating in the renewable energy sector with a significant presence in solar and wind energy production, as well as solar module and cell manufacturing. The company is listed on Nasdaq and is recognized for its comprehensive clean energy solutions, including digitalization and carbon markets.

In its latest earnings report for the second quarter and first half of fiscal 2026, ReNew Energy Global Plc reported substantial growth in both revenue and net profit compared to the previous year. The company’s total income for the first half of fiscal 2026 increased by 45.7% year-over-year, driven by higher operational capacity and external sales from its solar module and cell manufacturing operations.

Key financial highlights include a 12.8% increase in commissioned capacity year-over-year, reaching approximately 11.4 GWs as of September 30, 2025. The company’s total income for the first half of fiscal 2026 was INR 79,715 million (US$ 898 million), with a net profit of INR 9,806 million (US$ 110 million). Adjusted EBITDA also saw a significant rise to INR 53,459 million (US$ 602 million), reflecting the company’s robust operational performance.

ReNew’s strategic focus on expanding its solar manufacturing capabilities is evident, with ongoing construction of a 4 GW solar cell manufacturing facility. The company also continues to engage in capital recycling strategies, including asset sales, which have contributed to its financial performance.

Looking ahead, ReNew Energy Global Plc remains optimistic about its growth prospects, reiterating its fiscal year 2026 guidance. The company expects to complete the construction of 1.6 to 2.4 GWs by the end of the fiscal year and anticipates continued contributions from its solar module and cell manufacturing operations to its overall financial performance.

