Renegade Gold Inc. Eyes $3.4M Capital Boost

Renegade Gold Inc. (TSE:RAGE) has released an update.

Renegade Gold Inc. has announced a private placement aimed at raising $3.4 million by offering 17 million units at $0.20 each, with each unit comprising a common share and a warrant. The funds are designated for debt reduction, exploration of the company’s properties, and general working capital. The placement is pending regulatory approval and will adhere to a statutory hold period of four months and one day post-issue.

For further insights into TSE:RAGE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.