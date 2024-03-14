Renalytix AI’s KidneyIntelX™ Endorsed in KDIGO Guidelines

An update from Renalytix AI (RNLX) is now available.

Renalytix plc announced that its KidneyIntelX™ product has been included in the final 2024 KDIGO guidelines for Chronic Kidney Disease, marking a significant endorsement from the medical community. This inclusion is not just a milestone for the company but also an important development for investors to watch, as it showcases the product’s growing recognition and potential impact on Renalytix’s market position.

See more data about RNLX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.