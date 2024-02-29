Renalytix AI Secures Government Contract and Awaits Medicare Decision

Renalytix AI (RNLX) just unveiled an announcement.

Renalytix’s FDA-approved kidneyintelX.dkd test has been included in the U.S. Government’s 10-year Acquisition Contract for early kidney disease testing, with a set price of $950 per result. This contract allows any government healthcare facility to use these services until 2031. Additionally, the test is being reviewed for Medicare coverage, with a final decision expected in fiscal year 2024. These developments could lead to insurance reimbursement for millions of patients, marking a significant stride towards comprehensive U.S. insurance coverage for the test.

