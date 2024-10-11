Renalytix AI Schedules Key Shareholder Meeting

Renalytix AI (GB:RENX) has released an update.

Renalytix AI, an AI-enabled diagnostics firm specializing in kidney disease, has announced a General Meeting for shareholders to vote on resolutions related to the company’s Fundraising. The meeting is scheduled for October 31, 2024, in London, and comes on the heels of the company’s successful development of the FDA-authorized kidneyintelX.dkd test for early-stage chronic kidney disease risk assessment. Shareholders are urged by the company’s Board to vote in favor of the proposed resolutions.

