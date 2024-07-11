Renalytix AI Expands Kidney Health Platform to Europe

Renalytix AI (GB:RENX) has released an update.

Renalytix has announced a collaboration with Copenhagen’s Steno Diabetes Center to bring their KidneyIntelX platform to Europe, marking its first expansion outside the US. This partnership aims to integrate precision medicine into the treatment of Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease, leveraging biomarker testing and AI to improve patient outcomes. The initiative will explore the integration of KidneyIntelX into clinical workflows and its impact on care management, anticipating a significant advancement in personalized healthcare solutions for chronic kidney conditions.

