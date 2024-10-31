RemSense Technologies Expands Global Reach and Contract Wins

RemSense Technologies Ltd. (AU:REM) has released an update.

RemSense Technologies Ltd. has expanded its global operations with new contracts in the US and South Asia while delivering major projects worth over $1 million. The company has secured new contract extensions and is seeing growing demand for its virtualplant platform, which integrates AI capabilities. This growth is ensuring a healthy cash balance and increased operating income for the upcoming quarters.

