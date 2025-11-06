Remitly Global Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Remitly Global, Inc. ( (RELY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Remitly Global, Inc. presented to its investors.

Remitly Global, Inc. is a digital financial services company specializing in cross-border payments, providing a fast, reliable, and transparent money transfer experience to customers in over 170 countries. In its third quarter of 2025, Remitly reported financial results that exceeded expectations, with significant growth in send volume and revenue. The company achieved a net income of $8.8 million and an Adjusted EBITDA of $61.2 million, reflecting a strong focus on sustainable and profitable growth.

Key highlights from the third quarter include a 35% increase in send volume to $19.5 billion and a 25% rise in revenue to $419.5 million compared to the same period last year. Active customer numbers also grew by 21% to 8.9 million. The company’s net income saw a substantial increase of 361% year-over-year, while Adjusted EBITDA rose by 29%.

Looking forward, Remitly has raised its full-year 2025 financial outlook, expecting total revenue to reach between $1.619 billion and $1.621 billion, marking a 28% growth year-over-year. The company also anticipates positive GAAP net income and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $234 million to $236 million. For the fourth quarter, revenue is projected to grow by 21% to 22% year-over-year.

With a strong foundation and continued investment in innovation, Remitly aims to close the year on a high note, further expanding its product offerings and enhancing its global footprint.

