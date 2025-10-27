ReMEDy2 Trial: A Potential Game-Changer for Acute Ischemic Stroke Treatment

Diamedica Therapeutics ((DMAC)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: The ReMEDy2 Trial, officially titled ‘Phase 2/3 Adaptive Design, Randomized Double-blind Placebo-controlled Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of DM199 for the Treatment of Acute Ischemic Stroke,’ aims to assess the safety and effectiveness of DM199 in treating moderate acute ischemic strokes. This study is significant as it targets patients with limited treatment options, excluding those eligible for mechanical thrombectomy or fibrinolytics unless a moderate deficit persists.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein, administered intravenously and subcutaneously. Its purpose is to provide a new treatment option for acute ischemic stroke patients who cannot undergo standard treatments.

Study Design: This interventional study uses a randomized, parallel, double-blind, placebo-controlled model. Participants and investigators are blinded to minimize bias. The primary goal is to evaluate the treatment’s effectiveness and safety.

Study Timeline: The study began on September 3, 2021, with the latest update on September 29, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking progress and ensuring timely updates for stakeholders.

Market Implications: The ongoing recruitment and updates in the ReMEDy2 Trial could positively influence DiaMedica Therapeutics’ stock performance by showcasing potential advancements in stroke treatment. As the study progresses, investor sentiment may improve, especially if results indicate a breakthrough in treating acute ischemic strokes, potentially impacting the competitive landscape.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

