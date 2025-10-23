RELX Reports Strong Revenue Growth in 2025 with AI-Driven Tools

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

RELX plc ( (GB:REL) ) has provided an announcement.

RELX reports strong underlying revenue growth of 7% for the first nine months of 2025, driven by a strategic shift towards high-growth analytics and decision tools across its segments. The company anticipates continued strong performance in revenue and adjusted operating profit for the full year, with significant contributions from its Financial Crime Compliance, digital Fraud & Identity solutions, and AI-powered legal and research tools.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:REL) stock is a Buy with a £49.20 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on RELX plc stock, see the GB:REL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:REL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:REL is a Outperform.

RELX plc’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment, highlighting robust growth and strategic initiatives. However, technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, and the high P/E ratio suggests potential overvaluation. The company’s ability to maintain growth and profitability amid challenges supports a favorable outlook, but caution is warranted due to market trends.

More about RELX plc

RELX plc is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools. The company focuses on delivering enhanced value to its customers through a business mix that emphasizes higher growth analytics and decision tools, leveraging artificial intelligence and other technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 3,907,219

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £63.05B

