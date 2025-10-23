RELX plc Expands Share Buyback Program with Latest Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from RELX plc ( (GB:REL) ).

RELX plc has announced the purchase of 53,700 of its own ordinary shares through JP Morgan Securities plc, which will be held as treasury shares. This transaction is part of an ongoing share buyback program, reflecting the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and return value to shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:REL) stock is a Buy with a £4000.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on RELX plc stock, see the GB:REL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:REL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:REL is a Outperform.

RELX plc’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment, which highlight robust growth and strategic initiatives. However, the high valuation and mixed technical indicators slightly temper the score. The company’s transition to digital and strong segment growth are significant strengths, while the high P/E ratio and potential variability in the Exhibitions segment are notable risks.

More about RELX plc

RELX plc operates in the information and analytics industry, providing scientific, technical, and medical information products and services. The company focuses on delivering data-driven insights to professionals across various sectors, including legal, risk, and business analytics.

Average Trading Volume: 3,907,219

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £63.05B

