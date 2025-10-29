RELX plc Expands Share Buyback Program with Latest Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from RELX plc ( (GB:REL) ).

RELX plc announced the purchase of 53,200 of its own ordinary shares through JP Morgan Securities plc, which will be held as treasury shares. This transaction is part of the company’s ongoing share buyback program, which has seen the acquisition of over 38 million shares since the beginning of 2025. The move is likely aimed at enhancing shareholder value and optimizing capital structure, reflecting a strategic focus on maintaining financial flexibility and returning capital to shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:REL) stock is a Buy with a £42.55 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on RELX plc stock, see the GB:REL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:REL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:REL is a Outperform.

RELX plc’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment, which highlight robust growth and strategic initiatives. However, the high valuation and mixed technical indicators slightly temper the score. The company’s transition to digital and strong segment growth are significant strengths, while the high P/E ratio and potential variability in the Exhibitions segment are notable risks.

More about RELX plc

RELX plc operates in the information and analytics industry, providing data-driven insights and analytics solutions across various sectors including scientific, technical, medical, legal, and business domains. The company is known for its extensive portfolio of information-based services and tools that cater to professionals and institutions worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 3,967,966

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £63.66B

