RELX plc Enhances Shareholder Value with Latest Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

RELX plc ( (GB:REL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

RELX plc announced the repurchase of 52,544 of its own ordinary shares through JP Morgan Securities plc, which will be held as treasury shares. This transaction is part of their ongoing share buyback program, with a total of 38,171,863 shares repurchased since the beginning of the year. This move is likely to enhance shareholder value and reflects the company’s confidence in its financial position.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:REL) stock is a Buy with a £42.55 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on RELX plc stock, see the GB:REL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:REL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:REL is a Outperform.

RELX plc’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment, which highlight robust growth and strategic initiatives. However, the high valuation and mixed technical indicators slightly temper the score. The company’s transition to digital and strong segment growth are significant strengths, while the high P/E ratio and potential variability in the Exhibitions segment are notable risks.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:REL stock, click here.

More about RELX plc

RELX plc operates in the information and analytics industry, providing data-driven insights and analytics services across various sectors, including scientific, technical, medical, legal, and business domains.

Average Trading Volume: 3,958,604

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £63.79B

Find detailed analytics on REL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue