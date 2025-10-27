RELX PLC Enhances Shareholder Value with Continued Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from RELX plc ( (GB:REL) ).

RELX PLC announced the repurchase of 53,000 of its own ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, which will be held as treasury shares. This transaction is part of an ongoing share buyback program, with the company having repurchased over 38 million shares since the beginning of the year. The move is indicative of RELX’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:REL) stock is a Buy with a £42.55 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on RELX plc stock, see the GB:REL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:REL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:REL is a Outperform.

RELX plc’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment, which highlight robust growth and strategic initiatives. However, the high valuation and mixed technical indicators slightly temper the score. The company’s transition to digital and strong segment growth are significant strengths, while the high P/E ratio and potential variability in the Exhibitions segment are notable risks.

More about RELX plc

RELX PLC operates in the information and analytics industry, providing data-driven insights and analytics to various sectors, including scientific, technical, medical, and legal fields. The company focuses on delivering essential information and tools to help professionals make informed decisions.

YTD Price Performance: -1.79%

Average Trading Volume: 3,961,075

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £63.79B

