RELX PLC Buys Back Shares, Bolsters Treasury

RELX PLC has reported purchasing 76,100 of its own ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, to be held as treasury shares, through JP Morgan Securities plc. This latest transaction increases their treasury share holding to 45,908,389, with the total number of shares in issue at 1,863,391,843. Since the start of the year, RELX PLC has acquired a total of 26,196,196 ordinary shares.

