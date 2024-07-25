RELX PLC Announces Recent Share Buyback

RELX plc (GB:REL) has released an update.

RELX PLC has reported the acquisition of 76,000 of its own ordinary shares via JP Morgan Securities plc on the London Stock Exchange, with the shares now designated as treasury shares. This latest purchase contributes to a total of 22,056,833 shares bought back by the company since the beginning of the year, with the company now holding over 41 million treasury shares. The buyback occurred with share prices ranging from 3538 to 3602 pence, reflecting active market transactions.

